Over 1100 Drug Peddlers Arrested, 659 Cases Logged Since May: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stated that more than 1100 drug peddlers were arrested and over 650 cases were registered since the formation of the new government in May.

In a tweet, CM Sarma informed that 1142 persons were arrested and 659 cases were registered during the ‘War on Drugs’ campaign that he initiated after he assumed office.

The chief minister had taken a stern stand against drugs peddling and is adamant on making Assam free from illegal drugs that destroy the society as a whole.

Assam police had stated that the drug ring in the state has weakened with huge seizures being made and multiple arrests during the campaign.

According to the data provided the CM, 16.29 kg of Heroin, 6687.253 kg of Ganja, 642447 Yaba tablets among other drugs were seized since May 10.

Cash money amounting to Rs 79,91,060 were also seized.

“#Assam is firm on its ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ against narcotics. @AssamPolice has been decisively and with determination, fighting against the menace & has made significant success in past 43 days, since May 10. Kudos! Keep up the exemplary work!,” he tweeted while sharing a chart.

#Assam is firm on its 'Zero Tolerance Policy' against narcotics. @AssamPolice has been decisively and with determination, fighting against the menace & has made significant success in past 43 days, since May 10.



Kudos! Keep up the exemplary work! @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/4NBoOW3ixe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2021

Also Read: Several Houses Razed During Eviction Drive At Boromboi Reserve Forest