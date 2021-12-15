NationalTop Stories

Over 15000 Myanmar Nationals Taking Refuge in Mizoram: K Vanlalvena

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena on Tuesday informed the Parliament that over 15,000 Myanmar nationals have currently taken refuge in Mizoram following the military coup in February. He said that the Myanmar nationals have taken refuge in different parts of the state.

While majority of them are camped at 15 relief camps set up jointly by the government and civil society organisations, some are accommodated by their relatives, he said.   

According to the MP, the refugees are provided with shelter, food, clothing, utensils and other requirements by the government, NGOs, churches, political parties and individuals amid Covid-19 pandemic without any assistance from the Centre. 

Related News

Assam: School Education System To Be Restructured Under NEP…

Assam: 8 Houses Gutted In Massive Fire In Mankachar

Assam: 134 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.59 %

Assam: Drugs Worth ₹2 Lakhs Seized, 3 Held In Hajo

The MP further said that many children of Myanmar nationals are enrolled in government schools across the state. 

He urged the Centre to provide assistance to the Myanmar nationals even though India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol. 

Earlier chief minister Zoramthanga had said that the Centre assured him that it would take measures to enable the Mizoram government to provide assistance to the displaced nationals. 

Six Mizoram districts – Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual- share a 510 km long international border with Myanmar’s Chin state.  

The northeastern state has been facing an influx from Myanmar since late February after the military junta seized power through a coup on February 1. 

Most of the Myanmar nationals, who fled to Mizoram, belong to the Chin community, who share ancestry and close ethnic ties with the Mizos. 

Some lawmakers are also among the Myanmar nationals. 

ALSO READ: Assam: School Education System To Be Restructured Under NEP 2020

You might also like
National

Karnataka govt withdraws exgratia to anti-CAA victims

National

Indo-China : Congress wants PM to Issue Public Apology

Assam

‘No road, no vote’ finally connects remote Arunachal villages

Assam

Gauhati HC Dismisses 6 Yrs Karimganj Case Against Swabramanian Swamy

Top Stories

China: 3 Dead, 60 Injured In 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake

Assam

Akhil calls for Statewide protest against C’ship Bill