Over 15000 Myanmar Nationals Taking Refuge in Mizoram: K Vanlalvena

Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena on Tuesday informed the Parliament that over 15,000 Myanmar nationals have currently taken refuge in Mizoram following the military coup in February. He said that the Myanmar nationals have taken refuge in different parts of the state.

While majority of them are camped at 15 relief camps set up jointly by the government and civil society organisations, some are accommodated by their relatives, he said.

According to the MP, the refugees are provided with shelter, food, clothing, utensils and other requirements by the government, NGOs, churches, political parties and individuals amid Covid-19 pandemic without any assistance from the Centre.

The MP further said that many children of Myanmar nationals are enrolled in government schools across the state.

He urged the Centre to provide assistance to the Myanmar nationals even though India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol.

Earlier chief minister Zoramthanga had said that the Centre assured him that it would take measures to enable the Mizoram government to provide assistance to the displaced nationals.

Six Mizoram districts – Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual- share a 510 km long international border with Myanmar’s Chin state.

The northeastern state has been facing an influx from Myanmar since late February after the military junta seized power through a coup on February 1.

Most of the Myanmar nationals, who fled to Mizoram, belong to the Chin community, who share ancestry and close ethnic ties with the Mizos.

Some lawmakers are also among the Myanmar nationals.

