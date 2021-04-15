Over 1,700 Test COVID +VE At MahaKumbh In 5 Days

As many as 1,701 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the MahaKumbh Mela in Haridwar from April 10 to 14.

Both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted of devotees and seers of different akharas in the last five days from Haridwar and Devprayag and more results are yet to be published.

The Kumbh Mela area is spread over 670 hectares across Haridwar, Tehri, and Dehradun districts, including Rishikesh.

A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 as per several reports were seen openly violating COVID norms like wearing of face masks and social distancing.