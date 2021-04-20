Top StoriesNational

Over 2.4 Lakh COVID Cases Detected In India, 1,761 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
0

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.
As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

Related News

Cotton University Students’ Demand to Conduct Online Exam

CEC Sushil Chandra, EC Rajiv Kumar Test COVID +ve

COVID-19 Row: ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled

Axom Jatiya Vidyalaya, NPS Closed After Detection of COVID…

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities.

As many as 26,94,14,035 samples had been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,71,29,113. (ANI)

You might also like
Regional

Miscreants set woman on fire

National

First War Memorial for Animals To Come Soon

Regional

12-Year-old Child Dies at GMCH Due to Alleged Medical Negligence

Regional

Weather update: India vs Sri Lanka T20I in Guwahati

Regional

Woman allegedly molested in Night super

National

Hyderabad cops giving helmets instead of challans

Comments
Loading...