Over 200 Illegal Petition Writers Arrested In Assam

A total of 242 illegal petition writers who file unauthorised petitions outside police stations in lieu of money were arrested from different parts of Assam.

These petitioners allegedly harass the common people by demanding money for official work like writing applications.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that brokers who keep roaming near police stations are not authorized and often they charge money for writing FIRs, this also includes mentioning certain sections which sometimes are not appropriate.

Last year, a crackdown was launched against land brokers who often demand huge amounts from people to get their work done in circle offices.

In a bid to eradicate corruption, the state government launched an initiative to end the culture of brokers, following which the unauthorised FIR writers were arrested.