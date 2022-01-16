Over 200 Illegal Petition Writers Arrested In Assam

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
petition
Representative Image
A total of 242 illegal petition writers who file unauthorised petitions outside police stations in lieu of money were arrested from different parts of Assam.

These petitioners allegedly harass the common people by demanding money for official work like writing applications.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that brokers who keep roaming near police stations are not authorized and often they charge money for writing FIRs, this also includes mentioning certain sections which sometimes are not appropriate.

Related News

Assam Rifles Foil Cross-Border Contraband Smuggling Bid In…

Lata Mangeshkar’s Health Condition Deteriorates

Assam: 4.39 Grams Heroin Seized, 1 Held By Police In Chirang

Mizoram: Golaghat Youth Critical After Being Attacked By…

Last year, a crackdown was launched against land brokers who often demand huge amounts from people to get their work done in circle offices.

In a bid to eradicate corruption, the state government launched an initiative to end the culture of brokers, following which the unauthorised FIR writers were arrested.

You might also like
Business

Foreign investors turn back on Indian telcos

Sports

India demolish Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Assam

Two Assam men brutally murdered in Bengaluru

Assam

Couple sells twins for Rs. 10 lakhs

Assam

Guwahati: CM Sarma Inaugurates 5 Ships at Lachit Ghat

Top Stories

COVID-19: Assam loses its eighth patient in 24 hours