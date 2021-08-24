NationalTop Stories

Uttarakhand: Over 200 People Rescued By SDRF After Landslide

By Pratidin Bureau

Over 200 people have been rescued by a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday after they got trapped in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district following a deadly landslide.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of heavy rainfall in the region for five days (August 24 to August 28), along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Last week, the Niti Border road connecting the India-China border in the Chamoli district was blocked for over a week due to continuous landslides in the area.

According to Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the road in the valley was blocked due to landslides and the people of the valley have been stuck inside their houses. 

