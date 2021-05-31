As many as 321 Oxygen Express trains have delivered more than 21,939 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in over 1,304 tankers to various states across the country, informed the Railways Ministry on Monday.

In a statement, Ministry said that 321 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states, while 11 loaded Oxygen Expresses will be sent with more than 827 MT of LMO in 46 tankers.

LMO delivery to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana crossed 2,000 MT each.

For the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, LMO delivery has crossed 1,800 MT and 1,900 MT respectively.

Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 37 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Assam.

As per the government data, 614 MT of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5,527 MT in Delhi, 2034 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 2,115 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 2,016 MT in Tamil Nadu, 1,896 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 380 MT in Kerala, 1978 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 240 MT in Assam.

Till now Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country.

Crisscrossing the country, Indian Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to states of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios. (ANI)

