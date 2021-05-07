Over 250 ICU Beds To Come Up At GMCH, Kalapahar COVID Hospital

In a bid to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Works Department (PWD) will construct 256 new ICU beds at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) and 26 in Kalapahar COVID hospital.
This was informed by Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter after a meeting of PWD and GMCH on Friday.
“At a meeting with PWD & GMCH it’s been decided that PWD will immediately start work on construction of 256 and 24 new ICU beds at GMCH and Kalapahar Covid Hospitals, respectively,” Sarma said.
On Thursday, Assam recorded 4,936 new cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths. The active caseload stood at 31, 829.