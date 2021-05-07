Over 250 ICU Beds To Come Up At GMCH, Kalapahar COVID Hospital

In a bid to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Works Department (PWD) will construct 256 new ICU beds at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) and 26 in Kalapahar COVID hospital.

This was informed by Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter after a meeting of PWD and GMCH on Friday.

“At a meeting with PWD & GMCH it’s been decided that PWD will immediately start work on construction of 256 and 24 new ICU beds at GMCH and Kalapahar Covid Hospitals, respectively,” Sarma said.

#AssamCovidUpdate – Augmenting Critical Care 1/3



A series of developments today. At a meeting with PWD & GMCH it's been decided that PWD will immediately start work on construction of 256 and 24 new ICU beds at GMCH and Kalapahar Covid Hospitals, respectively.



STAY🏠 BE 🦺 pic.twitter.com/9jMmkiI15u — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 7, 2021

On Thursday, Assam recorded 4,936 new cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths. The active caseload stood at 31, 829.