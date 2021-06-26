Over 250 Nesting Egrets Killed In Tangla, CM Orders Probe

Amid Covid-19 scare, over 250 Egrets were killed in Assam’s Udalguri on Thursday.

In this connection, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to enquire into the matter.

The heinous incident occurred when the civic body of Tangla town chopped down a bamboo grove where the birds were nesting. As per several reports over 250 egrets, many of them newborns, died after falling from their nests.

It was feared that unhygienic conditions due to bird dropping could further spread Covid-19. Earlier this month, the Executive Officer of the Municipality Board of Tangla town had also sent a letter to a few residents on whose bamboo groves egrets were nesting.

The letter stated that in order to restore healthy and hygienic living conditions in the area the bamboo groves had to be cut down.

Meanwhile,

Notably, destroying of habitat and nests of birds are treated as crime under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.