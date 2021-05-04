Top StoriesNational

Over 3.5 Lakh New COVID Cases In India, 3,449 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
0

India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning.

With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,02,82,833.

The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 3,68,147 cases yesterday.

Related News

Bihar Lockdown to Continue Till May 15

Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years of…

HSLC, High Madrassa Exam Postpone Amid COVID-19 Surge

Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Fresh COVID-19 Restrictions

As many as 3,449 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,22,408. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data.

The country also witnessed as many as 3,20,289 recoveries in the said period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,66,13,292.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,33,10,779 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 3. Of these 16,63,742 samples were tested on Monday.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 15,89,32,921, informed the health ministry.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country’s health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. (ANI)

You might also like
Regional

CM Sonowal Asks Veterinary Department to work with ICAR

Regional

Assam: Atleast 3,528 Healthcare Workers Get Vaccine On First Day

Sports

Pakistan bans airing IPL

Regional

Darrang’s DTO Dipanjali Borah to be arrested soon

Regional

Jamugurihat AGP Demands Suspension of Atul Bora

National

Mumbai Citizens Complain of Foul Smell

Comments
Loading...