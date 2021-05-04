Over 3.5 Lakh New COVID Cases In India, 3,449 Deaths

India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning.

With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,02,82,833.

The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 3,68,147 cases yesterday.

As many as 3,449 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,22,408. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data.

The country also witnessed as many as 3,20,289 recoveries in the said period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,66,13,292.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,33,10,779 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 3. Of these 16,63,742 samples were tested on Monday.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 15,89,32,921, informed the health ministry.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country’s health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. (ANI)