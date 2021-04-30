Top StoriesNational

Over 3.8 Lakh New COVID Cases In India

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
30

India has yet again reported the highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 3,86,452 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

As many as 3,498 lost their lives to the virus, taking the tally to 2,08,330.

Meanwhile, 2,97,540 recovered from the infection. The total active caseload stood at 31,70,228.

The new cases were detected out of 19,20,107 tests conducted up to April 29.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at 15,22,45,179.

