Over 300 Delhi Cops Test COVID +VE

By Pratidin Bureau
Over 300 Delhi Police personnel have been tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days amid the sudden surge of cases in the national capital.

“Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test positive for COVID-19. While 15 of them are admitted to the hospital, the rest are home quarantined,” the Delhi police said to ANI.

“During conducting our duties, we have to take all precautions including wearing a 3-ply or N95 mask, maintaining social distancing and sanitising,” Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said.

For consecutively five days, Delhi has been reporting over 10,000 cases per day. As many as 16,699 new COVID-19 cases and 112 related deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Thursday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 54,309.

