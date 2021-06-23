Over 40 Cases of Delta Plus Variant Detected in India

More than 40 samples have tested positive for the emerging Delta Plus variant in the country, said Union Health Ministry adding that the clusters of cases were seen in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh.

According to a top official in the health ministry, more than 40 cases have tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19 and they are not just limited to Kerela, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh but are being found in other states as well which are detected in a scattered manner.

The Centre had yesterday declared the ‘Delta Plus’ variant as a Variant Of Concern (VOC).

In an official statement on the rising number of Delta Plus cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry said Delta Plus is “currently a variant of concern”.

The Health Ministry in the briefing yesterday said Delta Plus was only a ‘variant of interest’ stating that Maharashtra had 21, Madhya Pradesh had three and Kerala had reported six cases of the emerging variant.

The presence of the Delta Plus variant has been noted in several states including Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and in the Jammu region.

“From Punjab, one case has been detected, in Tamil Nadu, three cases have come to light… similarly in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Punjab one case each has been detected,” the official said.

When asked about the role of state governments amidst the increased number of new variants, the top official said strict implementation of containment strategies should be the focus.

“The states need to be watchful, the rise in the number of cases of Delta Plus is worrying but the focus must be on containment strategies,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has written to Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh for implementation of containment measures, enhance testing, tracking and vaccination in districts and clusters where the Delta Plus variant has been detected.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, BJP Leaders Pay Tribute To Syama Prasad Mookerjee On Death Anniversary