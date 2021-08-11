Over 40 Feared Buried After Major Landslide In Himachal

A landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur has left several people buried after vehicles got trapped under the debris today afternoon.

As per reports, the landslide took place on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur. A truck, state-run bus and other vehicles are believed to be buried under the rubble.

The state-run bus, which was traveling to Shimla, had around 40 people onboard.

Meanwhile, teams of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rushed to the incident spot to commence rescue operations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called in.

“I’ve directed the police and the local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit. We are waiting for detailed information,” Chief Minister Jairam Thakur told reporters.

Over the last few weeks, heavy rain has caused many landslide occurrences in parts of the state.

Nine tourists were killed last month after huge boulders fell on their cars in another part of Kinnaur.