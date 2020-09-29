Over 400 People of Shree Jagannath Temple Test COVID+

More than 400 people working in the iconic Shree JagannathTemple of Puri have tested positive for COVID-19, NDTV reported.

The report quoted Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) administrator Ajay Jena as saying that a “total of 404 persons engaged in the 12th century shrine have tested positive for the virus.”

Of the infected people, at least 351 are reported to be servitors and 53 are believed to employees of the famous temple of Odisha.

The temple has been closed for devotees since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discovery of the virus among many servitors, most of whom are in home isolation, has reportedly caused a shortage of knowledgeable people to perform rituals.