Top StoriesHealthNational

Over 400 People of Shree Jagannath Temple Test COVID+

By Pratidin Bureau
85

More than 400 people working in the iconic Shree JagannathTemple of Puri have tested positive for COVID-19, NDTV reported.

The report quoted Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) administrator Ajay Jena as saying that a “total of 404 persons engaged in the 12th century shrine have tested positive for the virus.”

Of the infected people, at least 351 are reported to be servitors and 53 are believed to employees of the famous temple of Odisha.

Related News

India Provides Aircraft To Maldives To Survey China

BSF Seizes 30 Arms At Indo-Bangladesh Border

Man Killed By Father For Abusing Mother

SI Exam To Be Conducted By Nov 30: Himanta

The temple has been closed for devotees since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discovery of the virus among many servitors, most of whom are in home isolation, has reportedly caused a shortage of knowledgeable people to perform rituals.

You might also like
Top Stories

SC orders conditional release of Bangladeshi detainees

Regional

Kamrup Metro: Revised guidelines of lockdown relaxations. Click here to read

Sports

World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu settles for silver yet again in a major…

World

Landslide kills 31 in Uganda

Sports

Ronaldinho arrested!

National

Prez Kovind takes 30% salary cut, defers limousine purchase

Comments
Loading...