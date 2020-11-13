Over 5 Lakh Diyas Lit In Ayodhya, Makes World Record

The celebrations for the festival of light ‘Deepotsav’ has begun in Ayodhya on Friday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

The event saw the lighting of a record 5.84 lakh earthen lamps on the banks of River Saryu in Ayodhya, thus making it to the Guinness World Records.

'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya has made it to the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu today. pic.twitter.com/WTcLDEXE5I — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2020

“Our generation is not only fortunate to see the start of the construction of a Ram temple here but we also attended the historic event. In the struggle of 500 years, many saints passed away with a dream to see the start of construction. I thank PM Modi who is the one who implemented the ideology of Ram Rajya,” said CM Adityanath while addressing the event, news agency PTI reported.

“We have celebrated Deepotsav following all Covid-19 guidelines, we must follow the same during the construction of Ram Mandir. Let us pledge to observe ‘do gaj ki doori, mask hai zaroori’ during this Diwali,” he added.

The celebrations which started on Friday afternoon saw a grand coronation procession of Lord Ram from Saket College in Ayodhya to the riverbank, covering a stretch of about five kilometres.