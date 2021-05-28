Over 5 lakh Inoculated Against Covid In Guwahati: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday over five lakh people in Guwahati have been inoculated against Covid-19.

The Assam government has vaccinated nearly 40 lakh people across the state.

31,60,734 of first doses were given, while, 8,19,104 second doses have been administered till Thursday.

Taking to his Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Glad to share that we’ve vaccinated over 5 lakh people in Guwahati already, which is over 40% of total population of 12,53,938 of Kamrup Metro District. Our teams are working overtime to ensure vaccination for the rest. @nhm_assam”.

The state of Assam on Thursday registered 5,704 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 52,649. Today’s positivity rate is 4.78 per cent.

The new cases were reported out of 1,19,668 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 4,784 discharges and 83 deaths today.

the total recoveries have surged to 3,18,585 with 84.86 per cent.

The total fatalities are in the state are 3,088.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 3,75,404.