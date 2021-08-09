Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Over 51 Cr Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India

The Union Health Ministry on Monday stated that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 51 crore-mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crores from 30 crores and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. In less than three days, one crore vaccine doses were administered in the country.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

