Over 6 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship in Last 5 Years: MHA

The Union Home Ministry in a data revealed that over six lakh Indians have given up their citizenship in the past five years. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that this data was supported by the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The minister was responding to a question and submitted a written reply as well.

According to the data, the following is the number of people who gave up their citizenship each year since 2017. The data for 2021, this year, was only available till September 10.

According to the data, the highest number of people gave up their Indian citizenship in 2019, whereas the lowest did in 2020. The latter’s low rate can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. 2021 saw the steepest spike in Indians giving up their citizenship as worldwide travel and outdoor restrictions started to ease.

About 40% of the citizenship renunciation requests come from the United States, followed by Australia and Canada, which amount to a chunk of around 30% of such requests.

This year, till September 30, 1,11,287 Indians gave up their citizenship, the minister said.

He further said that in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, the number of Indians who gave up citizenship stood at 1,33,049, 1,34,561, 1,44,017 and 85,248, respectively.

