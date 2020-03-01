Over 6000 coronavirus cases reported outside China: WHO

Around 1,300 new cases of coronavirus have been reported outside China in the past 24 hours. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the total number of affected people outside China has reached 6009.

Of the 6009 cases outside China, 1318 are new cases of COVID-19, the WHO situation report said. Also, there have been a total of 86 deaths from the coronavirus disease outside of China and 19 of them occurred in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed the first death from the coronavirus in the United States. A total of 53 countries, apart from China, have been affected. Over 85,400 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally.