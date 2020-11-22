Over 62,000 To Appear For SI Recruitment Exam

Over 62, 000 are likely to appear for the rescheduled written examination for the recruitment of Assam police-sub inspector on Sunday.

The duration of the written test will be of 2 hours and the Test will be from 12 PM to 2 PM. The admit card was released on November 16, 2020, six days before the written exam.

The exam which was earlier scheduled on September 20 was cancelled by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) due to the leaking of its question paper fifteen minutes after the commencement of the examination.

According to a PTI report, an Assam Police spokesperson said that more than 62,000 candidates have downloaded the admit cards for the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors on Sunday across 150 centres in all the districts. Around 66,000 candidates had then downloaded their admit cards to appear in the written test that was being held in 154 centres across the state.

“The investigation by multiple agencies of Assam Police into the question paper leak scandal has led to the arrest of 58 persons so far from different parts of the state and outside and has seen seizure of nearly rupees six crore from the accused”, the PTI report said.

“The CID has arrested 25 persons, followed by 14 by Nalbari district police, 11 by the crime branch of Guwahati Police and eight by Lakhimpur district police. There has been no arrest as yet in the case registered at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district. Police have so far registered five cases in connection with the scam in the state”, the report added.

BJP Kisan Morcha National Executive Member Diban Deka was arrested along with another party member. Superintendent of police Kumar Sanjit Krishna, who is the brother of the then chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, and retired DIG Prasanta Kumar Dutta were also arrested.