Over 79 Lakh Covid Vaccine Jabs Available With States & UTs

By Pratidin Bureau
In a latest update, the union health ministry on Saturday informed that more than 79 lakh Covid vaccine doses are available with states and union territories and in the next three days 17 lakh doses will be supplied to the respective governments.

The Centre has so far provided nearly 16.37 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 15,58,48,782 doses, according to official data available till 8 am on Saturday.

“More than 79,13,518 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

“Furthermore, more than 17,31,110 vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next 3 days,” the ministry said.

