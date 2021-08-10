Over 8,400 Myanmar Nationals Crossed Into India Since Coup: Defence Ministry

The Indian defence ministry on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that more than 8,400 Myanmar nationals crossed over to India after the February 1 coup.

It added that 6,000 of them have been sent back.

“Post the 1 February military coup…8,486 Myanmar nationals/refugees crossed over into India, of which 5,796 were pushed back, and 2,690 are still in India,” it responded to a query on infiltration attempts into India.

Myanmar has witnessed violent protests since the military ruler ousted the Aung San Suu Kyi government and took power.

Media reports suggest that along with civilians, some law enforcement officials also crossed into Mizoram and took refuge following the subsequent crackdown.

On the other hand, there were 33 infiltration attempts along the India-Pakistan border, the defence ministry informed. While 11 of them were killed, 20 others were apprehended till June 30 this year.

Meanwhile, along the Bangladesh border, there were 441 infiltration attempts. One of them were killed and 740 others were apprehended, it said.

