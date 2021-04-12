Over Lakh Devotees Gather For Mahakumbh Amid COVID Scare

On the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, lakhs of devotees at the Mahakumbh have gathered in Har Ki Pauri Ghat of Haridwar on Monday.

Somvati Amavasya is the second Shahi Snan day at the Kumbh.

As per a report of ANI, amid the surge in cases of coronavirus, pilgrims were allowed at the ghats till 7 am, thereafter, the area has been reserved only for the akharas.

“We are continuously appealing to people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats,” Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal told news agency ANI, adding that “A stampede-like situation may arise if we would try to enforce social distancing at ghats…”.

#WATCH | People take a holy dip in Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/xgnAbc9hAW — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021