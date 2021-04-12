Top StoriesNational

Over Lakh Devotees Gather For Mahakumbh Amid COVID Scare

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: ANI
0

On the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, lakhs of devotees at the Mahakumbh have gathered in Har Ki Pauri Ghat of Haridwar on Monday.

Somvati Amavasya is the second Shahi Snan day at the Kumbh.

As per a report of ANI, amid the surge in cases of coronavirus, pilgrims were allowed at the ghats till 7 am, thereafter, the area has been reserved only for the akharas.

Related News

50% of SC Staff Test COVID-19 Positive

Kamrup (Rural) DC Tests COVID-19 +ve

BAFTA Pays Tributes To Actors Irrfan & Rishi Kapoor

Manipur: Assam Rifles Nabs LTT Militant

“We are continuously appealing to people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats,” Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal told news agency ANI, adding that “A stampede-like situation may arise if we would try to enforce social distancing at ghats…”. 

You might also like
National

EC accuses NITI Aayog VC of violating Poll Code

World

Aamir Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev invited to Imran Khan’s Oath Ceremony

Regional

4 arrested in Silchar incident

Top Stories

Guwahati Book Fair Inaugurated Today

Regional

Centre sets up Three-member panel to investigate Baghjan gas well explosion

Regional

West Karbi Anglong to Undergo Week-long Lockdown from Today

Comments
Loading...