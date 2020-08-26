Oxford Vaccine: Phase II Human Trial Begins In Pune

The Phase II clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, being manufactured by the city-based Serum Institute of India (SII), began at a medical college and hospital here on Wednesday, reported PTI.



Two male volunteers were administered the vaccine at Bharti Vidyapeeth’s Medical College and Hospital and the trial began around 1 pm, a senior office-bearer of the hospital said to the news agency.



“Doctors at the hospital administered the first shot of the ‘Covishield’ vaccine to a 32-year-old man after his reports of COVID-19 and antibodies tests came out negative,” Medical Director of Bharti Vidyapeeth’s Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Dr. Sanjay Lalwani, said.



Another 48-year-old male volunteer was also given the vaccine, he added. While the 32-year-old volunteer works for a private company, the other one is associated with the healthcare sector, PTI reported.



Five volunteers had enrolled themselves for the trial after the doses were received from the SII on Tuesday, the report added.



“The COVID-19 and antibodies tests were conducted on all the five volunteers. Of them, the reports of three volunteers’ antibodies test came out positive. So they became ineligible for the trial,” Dr. Lalwani said.



“The two other volunteers, who were administered the vaccines are being monitored,” he said to PTI.



