Oxygen Express: Bolsters Confidence In Critical Times, Says Assam CM

The first oxygen supplying train for Assam has arrived at the Inland Container Depot at Amingaon in Kamrup on Sunday noon and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that its arrival bolsters the state government’s confidence and oxygen stock in such a critical time indicating the ongoing second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Dr. Sarma was present at the Amingaon Depot to receive the four containers carrying 80 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen for patients battling the deadly contagion of COVID-19 in Assam and the other northeastern states.

Dr. Sarma extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government, and the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for sending the LMO during such critical times.

“We’re indeed Grateful Hon PM Sri @narendramodi. On behalf of people of Assam, I express our sincere gratitude to the GOI for sending 80 MT medical #Oxygen through #OxygenExpress. This bolsters our confidence & our oxygen stock in a critical time. @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

The Oxygen Express that departed from Tatanagar in Jharkhand on Saturday evening at 5.55pm reached Amingaon before noon today.

So far, as many as 224 Oxygen Expresses have supplied the over 800 MT LMO to various states.

Of the many states, oxygen relief has already been supplied to Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Oxygen Expresses started delivering since April 24, starting from Maharashtra, with a load of 126 metric tonnes.

It has till date offloaded 614 metric tonnes of Oxygen in Maharashtra, nearly 3,463 metric tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 566 metric tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 4,278 metric tonnes in Delhi, 1,698 metric tonnes in Haryana, 98 metric tonnes in Rajasthan, 943 metric tonnes in Karnataka, 320 metric tonnes in Uttarakhand, 769 metric tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 571 metric tonnes in Andhra Pradesh, 153 metric tonnes in Punjab, 246 metric tonnes in Kerala and 772 metric tonnes in Telangana.

Further LMO has been picked from places like Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East.

