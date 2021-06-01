Oxygen Expresses Deliver 320 MT Of Oxygen To Assam So Far

Assam received its fourth oxygen tanker with 80 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) on Tuesday. So far, the Oxygen Expresses has delivered 320 MT LMO to the state.

The first Oxygen Express to Assam with 80 MT of liquid medical oxygen in 4 tankers arrived in Guwahati on May 23.

The Ministry of Railways informed today as many as 334 Oxygen Express trains have delivered more than 22916 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in over 1357 tankers to various states across the country.

The southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana have received more than 2000 MT of LMO each from Oxygen Expresses.

Another 6 loaded Oxygen Expresses with more than 500 MT of LMO in 32 tankers are also on run as of Tuesday.

The Oxygen Expresses had started their deliveries 38 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Crisscrossing the country, oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses has been delivered to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Railways have been picking up oxygen from places like Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East.