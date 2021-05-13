Oxygen Plants To Come Up In All Civil Hospitals: Keshab Mahanta

In a boost to fight the covid pandemic, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta announced on Thursday that every hospital in Assam will have its own oxygen plants in the next one month.

Mahanta while taking stock of the Covid situation at Nalbari Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital made the statement. He also took stock of the Covid situations in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts.

The minister also said the state government has decided to increase the number of COVID testing to at least a lakh per day and there isn’t a possibility of a complete lockdown.

“The state government is planning a scheme to provide food grains to the below poverty line (BPL) families who are in home quarantine,” Mr. Mahanta added.

Earlier today NHM Assam tweeted about the health minister’s visit to Nalbari and Barpeta. It said: To assess the #Covid situation Hon’ble Health Minister Shri @keshab_mahanta today visited SMK Civil Hospital #Nalbari and #FAAMCH Barpeta. Instructions were given to soon install an Oxygen plant at FAAMCH. Review meet was also held with DCs & SPs and otr officials of the district.

The minister also tweeted about his visits during the day.

“Taking cognizance of the overall #Covid19 situation in #Bongaigaon, I have directed the health officials to speed up in making the civil hospital #ICU functional & #LokNirmanBibhag to complete the construction work. An #oxygenplant will also be installed in the district soon,” he tweeted.

“Initiated to install an #oxygenplant in #BarpetaMedicalCollege at warp speed. Discussed the technicalities besides vaccination requirements with College & District Administration, Health & PHE officials in #Barpeta. #COVID19 related deaths to be enquired henceforth. @himantabiswa,” he tweeted further.