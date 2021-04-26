Top StoriesRegional

Oxygen Supply Stable In Assam For Atleast Next 10 Days: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday assured that the state is well-equipped with oxygen providing facilities for atleast the next ten days.

“I personally feel that for the next ten days our oxygen situation in the state will remain stable. There should not be any panic and we will be comfortable,” the minister said during a press meet.

The minister also said to boost the generation of oxygen in the state several measures have been taken.

“Next week three small oxygen generation plants will come up in three different hospitals,” Sarma said.

Sarma also revealed that Assam consumes nearly 20 Metric Tonnes of oxygen per day, and old oxygen generating plants have been revived, and also established plants in different medical colleges and civil hospitals.

“Our total oxygen generation capacity has now increased to 61 mt per day,” Sarma said.

“We have also enhanced our oxygen storage capacity to 468 metric tonnes per day,” Sarma added.

As the country is grappling with the second wave of coronavirus, there has been a massive shortage in the supply of oxygen to Covid patients who are gasping for breath now.

