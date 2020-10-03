“P K Dutta Will Be Arrested Soon” – ADGP G P Singh

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) G P Singh on Saturday said that former DIG P K Dutta, who is one of the prime accused in the SI exam scam, will be arrested very soon wherever he may be.

“We will arrest him very soon wherever he is, be it Nepal or anywhere else,” he said.

He added that several more will be arrested based on the investigation on Deban Deka, who is currently in lockup at the Special Branch of the Assam Police in Kahilipara.

A high level meeting with top police officials was held today where various sensitive issues were discussed, he said.