Pabindra Deka to Quit AGP, Likely to Join AJP

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Pabindra Deka
152

Patacharkuchi MLA Pabindra Deka will resign from Asom Gana Parishad. The leader is likely to join Assam Jatiya Parishad on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA said that the regional party of Assam, AGP has hurt the sentiments of the people. He wants to serve the people of the state and remaining in the party he won’t be able to fulfill his wishes.

“I have decided to quit AGP and will join AJP so that I can serve the people of the state. The age-old regional party of Assam has hurt the sentiments of the people and I cannot be in the party which has no stand of their own,” said Deka.

Related News

Winter Session of Parliament Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Burmese Cigarettes Seized from Assam-Mizoram Border

Meghalaya: Night Curfew Extended Till Dec 22

Local Holiday in BTR Today for Swearing-in Ceremony

You might also like
Regional

Govt. To Hold talks with tea garden managements

Top Stories

AN-32 | Rescuers to camp tonight

Regional

Alleged adulterated apples found in Golaghat

Top Stories

UPPL Confident Of Forming Govt In BTR

National

China alerts India of possible flood in Brahmaputra

Regional

Shah Slams Congress over NRC

Comments
Loading...