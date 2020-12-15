Pabindra Deka to Quit AGP, Likely to Join AJP

Patacharkuchi MLA Pabindra Deka will resign from Asom Gana Parishad. The leader is likely to join Assam Jatiya Parishad on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA said that the regional party of Assam, AGP has hurt the sentiments of the people. He wants to serve the people of the state and remaining in the party he won’t be able to fulfill his wishes.

“I have decided to quit AGP and will join AJP so that I can serve the people of the state. The age-old regional party of Assam has hurt the sentiments of the people and I cannot be in the party which has no stand of their own,” said Deka.