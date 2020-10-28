Pabindra Nath Sarma & Kunjabala Devi Journalism Awards Announced

The Pabindra Nath Sarma and Kunjabala Devi Memorial Awards Committee has declared the names of the awardee for the year 2019 for best reporting on human rights issues and women issues respectively.

Diganta Sarma , Staff Reporter of Assamese weekly “Sadin”, has been awarded the Pabindra Nath Sarma Memorial award for best reporting on human rights issues, while Sri Kulapradip Bhagawati, Sub-editor, “Dainik Agradoot” has bagged the Kunjabala Devi Memorial award for best reporting on women issues. The awards instituted in the memory of Late Pabindra Nath Sarma, Senior Advocate and Freedom Fighter and his wife Late Kunjabala Devi.

The award carries a cash award of Rs 30,000 each and a citation. Diganta Sarma in his award winning entry highlighted the violation of human rights of a young girl Kalpana, who was deprived of her right to education as she along with her family was detained for eight years in a detention camp on suspicion of being foreigners.

Kulapradip Bhagawati in his reports on women issues highlighted the issue of Triple Talak, the joys of a childless woman caretaker of children, and the fight against the plastic of a brave woman who makes paper bags.