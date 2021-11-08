NationalTop Stories

Padma Awards For 2020 Handed Out By Prez Kovind

By Pratidin Bureau

The Padma awards for the year 2020 were given out today in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minster Amit Shah were also present in the ceremony.

A total of 119 Padma honours will be handed out, of which are 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Notably, 29 awardees were women and one awardee was transgender. Also, 16 awards were given out posthumously.

The awards will be handed out in four ceremonies over two days.

Singer Adnan Sami and actress Kangana Ranaut received the Padma Shri awards. From the film industry, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor will also receive their awards. Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will be posthumously conferred the Padma Vibhushan.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, former Defence Minister George Fernandes were posthumously conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award.

Olympic medal winner and Badminton player PV Sindhu also received the Padma Bhushan.

Notably, among the receivers of Padma Vibhushan will be former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe for public service and Narinder Singh Kapany (posthumously) of the USA, in the field of Science and Engineering.

Former Assam Chief Minister, Tarun Gogoi will also be posthumously conferred with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to public affairs.

From Assam a further eight civilians will be given the Padma Shri including Lakhimi Baruah (Social Work), Bijoya Chakravarty (Public Affairs), Gopiram Bargaya Burabhakat (Art), Mangal Singh Hazowary (Literature and Education), Dulal Manki (Art), Birubala Rabha (Social Work), Roman Sarmah (Literature and Education – Journalism), and Imran Shah (Literature and Education).

