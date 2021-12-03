Padma Shri Imran Shah Awarded the Bor Axom Award 2021 on Assam Divas

Padma Shri Imran Shah, who was also the former President of Assam Sahitya Sabha was awarded the Bor Axom Award 2021 on Thursday, December 2, at his residence.

The event was organised by Jatiyatibadi Yuba Parishad of Lakhimpur district in association with the Lakhimpur district Sahitya Sabha.

The award consisted of Rs. 25,000 in cash, an Assamese Gamosa, Anga Bastra, two Mementoes, a Japi, Xorai, Tai apparel, Hengdang and a felicitation letter. Notably, every year on Assam Divas, Jatiyatibadi Yuba Parishad of Lakhimpur district felicitate an eminent personality who has contributions to society.

