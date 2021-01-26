Top StoriesRegional

Padma Shri To Birubala Rabha For Eradicating Witch-Hunting

By Pratidin Bureau
72

Social activist Birubala Rabha, who hails from Assam’s Goalpara district, has been honoured with Padma Shri for her efforts in fighting against witch-hunting in the state.

“I am very happy with the honour. I have faced many struggles and even threats to my life for the work I have been doing… The recognition is the blessing of those who have supported us,” said Rabha.

Rabha was a victim of the practice herself as she was called a witch and blamed by fellow villagers for deaths of neighbours. She took it upon herself to raise her voice against it and has since saved dozens of lives. She has spread awareness for ending witch-hunting. 

Related News

Renowned Linguist Dr Ramesh Pathak Passes Away

Jammu: BSF Unfurls Tallest 131-Feet High Tricolor Along LoC

Farmers Allege “Anti-Social Elements” Infiltrated Rally

All Indians Supporting Farmers’ Protest Are…

“My life and work are dedicated to others. The journey has been arduous, but I am not going to rest on my laurels and stop the mission which we have taken up,” she said. 

Notably, Rabha’s work prompted the passage of the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act in 2015.

Witch-hunting is a form of superstition wherein women usually are blamed for deaths, illnesses, financial troubles, or even crop damage and targeted by relatives, neighbours, or fellow villagers. Such women are often ex-communicated, forced to leave villages, tortured by kangaroo courts, and in many cases killed. The real motives of such killings are often property disputes and ego clashes.

According to the Assam government figures, between 2011 and 2019, 107 people were killed across Assam in witch-hunting incidents. The latest such incident was reported in October when a 50-year-old widow and a 28-year-old man were killed in Karbi Anglong district.

You might also like
Entertainment

Manipur Govt. Approves State Cinema Policy

World

Japan hit by strongest typhoon in 25 years ‘Jebi’

Top Stories

Hathras: UP Police Seals Off Village, Stops Media, Opposition From Meeting Family

Regional

Assam: 2 Dead, Three Injured in Separate Road Accidents

Entertainment

KJo apologies for ‘hurting’ Northeast sentiments

Regional

Prayers of Indian Cricketers on Assam Flood

Comments
Loading...