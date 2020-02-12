Padma Shri Wendell Rodricks no more

Fashion designer and activist Wendell Rodricks breathed his last on Wednesday at his Goa home. He was 59 years old.

The ace fashion designer was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2014. Rodricks, known for his minimalism in his fashion, was born in 1960. He was a vocal activist of gay rights and environmental issues.

Goa state minister Vishwajit Rane wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work and skills are irreplaceable and shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones.”