Padma Vibhushan Violinist TN Krishnan No More

Padma Vibhushan Violin maestro T.N. Krishnan passed away on Monday in Chennai.

92-year-old Krishnan was a child prodigy. He is survived by wife Kamala, son Sriram Krishnan and daughter Viji Krishnan.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed condolences to Mr. Krishnan’s family and noted that his demise has left a “big void in the world of music”.

“The demise of noted violinist TN Krishnan leaves a big void in the world of music. His works beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of our culture. He was also an outstanding mentor to young musicians. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Born Tripunithura Narayanaiyer Krishnan in 1928 in Kerala, he learned music from his father A. Narayana Iyer. His first solo violin concert in Thiruvananthapuram in 1939 was as a boy of 11. Later, he shifted his base to Chennai.

Krishnan was also a professor of music at the Music College, Chennai and went on to become the Dean of School of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi. He won many awards, including Sangita Kalanidhi of the Music Academy and the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan.