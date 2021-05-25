Paediatric ICUs To Come Up In All State-Run Hospitals: CM Sarma

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma while reviewing the prevailing COVID situation in the state on Tuesday, asked the Health Department to ramp up COVID care infrastructure for the children and set up Paediatric ICUs (PICU) in all the Medical College and Hospitals and district hospitals.

Chief Minister Sarma said that as a part of State government’s efforts in strengthening the COVID infrastructure for children, government will set up 30 PICUs in GMCH, 20 each in Assam Medical College Hospital and Silchar Medical College Hospitals. Moreover, all other medical college and hospitals will get 15 PICUs each. The Mohendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital will be given 15 PICUs and all other district hospitals will be empowered with 5 PICUs each.

Depending on the requirement, some of the beds in the existing ICUs may be converted into Paediatric ICUs with addition and improvement of certain special features.

Dr. Sarma also harped on the need of empowering the man-power like PICU technicians,nurses and asked the medical college authorities to start training to the personnel meant for PICUs.

He also asked the Health Department to fill up existing vacancies of ICU technicians in different medical colleges. and said that one nodal officer will be designated in all the medical college and hospitals for designing a module for training.

Further Dr. Sarma Mission Director National Health Mission to expedite vaccination drives across the state. He also asked all the concerned authorities to impose strict curfew along with other containment measures and intensive vaccinations and testing both RAT and RTPCR to arrest the rising number of infections in the state.