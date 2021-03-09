Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Paid Holiday On Polling Days Across Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
181

The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases.

The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release said.

The holidays will be applicable in all factories, plantations, shops, commercial establishments and banking institutions in the constituencies, it said.

Related News

RJD Joins Congress-Led Grand Alliance In Assam

COVID Assam: 22 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Manipur: 20 Cadres From Four Outfits Surrender

Over 100 Myanmar Nationals Influx To Mizoram

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. PTI

You might also like
Sports

Rape allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo

Regional

Actor Khagen Das no more

Regional

Mortal Remains Of Martyr Mritunjoy Chutia Reached Dibrugarh

Regional

Dibrugarh Child Abuse Case: Accused Couple Arrested

Regional

Bodo Accord Signed

Regional

Samaguri Clash | APCC meets DGP

Comments
Loading...