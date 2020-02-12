Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail

A Pakistani court has convicted Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack, in the case of Terror Funding. The court has sentenced Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed to five and a half years’ prison.

Saeed was convicted and sentenced on two counts by a court in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday. After this decision of the court, it is believed that this action has been taken on Hafiz Saeed due to pressure from Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

FATF has put Pakistan in its gray list and it was under threat of going blacklist. Earlier in December, the charges were framed against Hafiz and his three close associates Hafiz Abdul Salam bin Muhammad, Muhammad Ashraf, and Zafar Iqbal.