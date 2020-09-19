Top StoriesWorld

Pak Government Sends Arrest Warrant For Nawaz Sharif

By Pratidin Bureau
Deposed Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been living in the UK for medical treatment, was sent arrest warrants by the Pakistan Government.

Lahore high court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment but Sharif has been in London since more than 6 months.

According to his lawyer, he was given eight weeks to return but failed to come back due to health complications.

Sharif, 70, his daughter and his son in law were convicted in the Avenfield properties case on July 6, 2018. He was also sentenced to seven years in the Al-Azizia- Steel Mills case in December 2018. He was however bailed out in both cases.

According to a Pakistan daily, the arrest warrants sent by the government for Sharif were reportedly received by the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed their foreign correspondent to ensure production of Sharif before the court on September 22.

The former prime minister was issued non-bailable arrest warrants by the IHC.

Sharif was serving a seven year imprisonment in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore before being allowed to go to the UK.

