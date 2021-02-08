Top StoriesNational

Pak Intruder Killed At Jammu Border

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
36

A suspected Pakistani intruder on Monday was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in the Samba sector of Jammu.


In a statement as reported by ANI, at around 09:45 AM, BSF troops recorded the movement of a Pakistani intruder heading towards the fence near BP number 64 in the area of border outpost (BOP) Chak Faquira of Samba sector in Jammu.


“Despite repeated warnings, intruder kept moving under suspicious circumstances and approached fencing in an aggressive manner towards BS fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. The dead body of 01 Pak intruder presently recovered. Distance from IB approx 40 mtr (own side),” the BSF stated

