Pak PM Imran Khan To Take Coronavirus Test

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to get tested for coronavirus after meeting a philanthropist was tested positive for the COVID-19.

According to reports, Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, met PM last week. He met PM in Islamabad to present him with Rs10 million cheque for the Corona Relief Fund.

The news of Imran Khan to get tested for COVID-19 was confirmed by his personal physician and CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Faisal Sultan.

Speaking to the media, Faisal Sultan said, “Prime Minister Khan will undergo the test of the coronavirus to show that he is a responsible citizen of this county. We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly.”

The protocols recommend self-isolation for people who meet those tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, it is not clear how Khan will run the government if he was asked to go into quarantine. He is currently working as per his daily schedule and has also chaired a cabinet meeting.

So far, over 9,000 confirmed cases and a total of 192 fatalities have been reported in Pakistan.