Pak Prez Tests COVID +VE After Taking Chinese Vaccine

Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi Monday informed that he also tested positive for the coronavirus.

This comes as the President and his wife Samina Alvi received the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm earlier this month, according to news agency Xinhua.

Alvi’s news of testing COVID-19 positive comes almost 10 days after Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for the virus. He had also taken the Chinese vaccine.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine, but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” Alvi wrote in a tweet.

On March 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also tested positive for COVID-19 after which he had self-isolated himself. The premier had also been inoculated on March 18 -two days before he tested positive for the virus, DNA reported.

The News International reported that doctors said the vaccine did not have enough time to be effective and that PM Imran Khan may have contracted the virus a few days prior to developing symptoms for it.

As many as 659,116 cases reported in Pakistan and 14,256 patients have died from the pathogen across the country.