Pak To Block Tiktok For “Immoral” Content

Pakistan on Friday has decided to block popular video-sharing app Tiktok for failing to filter out “immoral” and vulgar content, said three top government officials as reported by Reuters.

The officials added that a formal announcement regarding the same will be made in few hours.

“We have been asking them repeatedly to put in place an effective mechanism for blocking immoral and indecent content,” one of the top officials directly involved in the decision told Reuters.

“The platform, however, hasn’t been able to fully satisfy Pakistani authorities. The decision has been taken to block TikTok for accessing in Pakistan,” he added.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has been caught in a firestorm globally due to security and privacy concerns. It has already been blocked in India and it faces scrutiny in countries from Australia to the United States.