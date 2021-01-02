Pakistan: 26/11 Mastermind Arrested Over Terror Funding

The 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba leader, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, was arrested in Pakistan on Saturday over charges of terror funding.

Lakhvi was on bail since 2015 in the 26/11 Mumbai attack case. He was arrested today by Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) following an operation.

“Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab (Pakistan), proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing,” the CTD said in a statement.

“Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses,” it added.

The CTD further said that in addition to belonging to the banned terror organisation LeT, Lakhvi is also a UN designated terrorist. It added that his trial will be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore.