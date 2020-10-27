Pakistan: 7 Killed, 70 Injured Including Children In Madrasa Blast

Atleast seven people were killed and approximately 70 others injured including children after an explosion rocked the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the blast, which was reported at a madrasa, is not yet ascertained. Police and rescue teams have meanwhile reached the spot.

According to a hospital spokesperson as reported by a local daily, seven dead bodies and 70 injured, including children, were brought to the hospital. He said the injured were provided immediate medical attention with the hospital’s director actively present in the war.

He added that an emergency has been declared at the medical facility.

Investigation is currently underway.