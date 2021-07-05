Pakistan Calls June 23 Lahore Blast “India Sponsored Terrorism”

Pakistan has accused that the June 23 bomb blast near the home of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed is “India sponsored terrorism.”

The mastermind of the attack that killed three people and injured 24, “is an Indian citizen and he is associated with R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing)”, said Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf to reporters in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged on Twitter saying, “planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan”, and asked the “global community” to “mobilise international institutions against this rogue behaviour”.

Although there was no official response from the Ministry of External Affairs, reports told that the Pakistani allegations were “baseless” and “false”.

According to a report, Yusuf, who addressed a press conference along with the chief of police of Pakistan’s Punjab province, Inam Ghani, and the Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, said, “I want to make sure that our message is heard very clearly, about this particular incident on the 23rd of June in Lahore.

“We have concrete evidence and intelligence, including financial and telephone records, that point to direct Indian sponsorship of these terrorists,” he added.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had apprehended the main perpetrators behind the attack, as well as their facilitators. The “lynchpin” who connects the attack with people outside Pakistan, was a man called Peter Paul David, claimed Ghani, the Punjab police chief.

“Peter arranged the car used in the blast. We have the details of his financing, his WhatsApp calls, and all other records…,” Ghani added.

Six-year-old Abdul Haq, his father Abdul Malik (50), and a young passerby were killed in the blast that left a 4-foot deep and 8-foot wide crater on the road, and damaged several houses and shops nearby.

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was of course, unhurt.

Reports stated that Pakistan’s accusations come at a time when the two sides are engaged in back-channel conversations to bring the bilateral relationship back on track.

These talks have been ongoing for the past few months, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval leading the Indian initiative with Pakistan’s civilian-military leadership, added report.