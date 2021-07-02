Pakistan Unbans TikTok

Pakistan has decided to lift the ban on popular short video-sharing platform TikTok.

On June 28, a Pakistani court had asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the telecom regulator, to suspend the Chinese app on the complaint by a citizen regarding “immorality and obscenity” on the mobile app.

During the hearing on Friday, the PTA informed that the app was already blocked but also requested the court to review its decision and allow it to restore the services.

The court then accepted the plea to unban the app but also asked the regulator to expedite the process on the petitioner’s request and issue a ruling by July 5.

PTA representatives assure the court that the appeal, seeking removal of ”objectionable content”, will be decided upon by the court given date.

The court adjourned to meet again on Monday when the PTA would tell the court how it plans to address the concern of the petitioner so that indecent content on the app were not uploaded.

It was for the second time that the app has been banned this year after its suspension in March by the Peshawar High Court (PHC)

It had taken the action based on a number of petition filed by several citizens.

After a few weeks, the PHC lifted the ban by asking the PTA to take measures so that no “immoral content” was uploaded.

The app was banned for the first time in October 2020 after receiving complaints regarding indecent and immoral content but lifted the ban after just 10 days.

The app then assured PTA that it would operate as per local laws to ensure that no indecent content was uploaded.