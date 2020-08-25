NationalTop Stories

Pakistani Hackers Target MoS Reddy’s Personal Website

By Pratidin Bureau
21

Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy’s personal website has been hacked on Independence Day by self-claimed Pakistani hackers. Reddy’s office has confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

The hackers had put messages related to Free Kashmir, Pakistan and also warned the Government of India.

The website is currently ‘temporarily unavailable’ after the incident and not public yet. The root cause of the issue is being worked on.

No critical data, personally identifiable information or any other personal data was compromised, said officials.

The cyber attack was primarily aimed at spreading of information to the general public but the website that was targeted by hackers was a personal website.

Additionally, officials claimed that the website had no government related data but G Kishan Reddy’s work, his profile and personal details, which are all in the public domain.

